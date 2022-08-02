Watch Now
CCSO uses frightening video to advise caution while driving

Posted at 1:18 PM, Aug 02, 2022
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their Facebook page of a car crashing into a guard rail on the northbound 41 bridge.

The footage, caught on the dash cam of a police car, also showed the officer stopping, getting out and attending to the driver.

According to CCSO, the driver was not impaired and did not have any injuries.

CCSO reminded people in their Facebook post, “While behind the wheel, a split second can be the difference between life and death.”

