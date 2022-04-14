Deputies searching for allegedly suspicious man in Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a parent whose daughter was allegedly chased by a 'suspicious man' after she got off the school bus.

The call came in Monday, April 11, the suspicious man was said to be in the area of Nuremburg and Rampart Boulevard and is identified as a white male with blonde hair in his 20’s.

According to CCSO, detectives have been investigating the case and ask that anyone with information reach out to CCSO at 941-639-0013 or through the CCSO mobile app.