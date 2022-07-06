PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — We are learning more about a man who investigators say fired at a boat in Charlotte County that had five people on it in the canal behind his home, over the fourth of July weekend.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Fair was accused of a similar incident in April when a boater reported that fair had pointed a gun at him and fired in his direction on the same canal.

That canal is located in the back of Fair's home on Marlin Drive near Punta Gorda on Sunday. 82-year-old Fair bonded out of jail and is back home. Now the question some are asking investigators is how to prevent this from happening again.

"I heard pow, it’s very distinct, a firework from a gun," one neighbor told me, still shaken up after what they say happened Sunday afternoon, " I ran over and I looked down his property line," where the neighbor says they saw Fair down by the water arguing with the gentleman Fair had shot at.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says, "Dennis fired a gun towards a boat going through the canal, the Sheriff’s Office added that witnesses say they saw Fair waving a black, semi-automatic pistol at them and yelling obscenities at the boater,s yelling this is a “no-wake zone," investigators say the boaters told them Fair appeared to be intoxicated.

Another resident said this isn't the first time something like this has happened in the area.

"This is the second time this has happened and here we are again like we shouldn’t even be here right now because this should have been taken care of the first time," CCSO also said Fair was accused of a similar incident in April.

Residents said they're frustrated with CCSO, "You’re getting calls like this and brushing them off, how quickly are the deputies going to get here when somebody is hit by one of those bullets," We reached out to CCSO regarding these claims and has requested records, we're still waiting to hear back.

Prosecutors have charged fair with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, a felony along with using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

CCSO has confirmed that Fair's guns have been confiscated under the Red Flag Law.