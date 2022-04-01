Watch
CCSO: Make four arrests due to drug charges at Charlotte County home

Posted at 8:42 PM, Mar 31, 2022
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies arrested four people after searching the home of 2764 Starlite Lane in Port Charlotte.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies, while searching the home, they found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, guns, and hundreds of pills.

Taylor Plaja was arrested for possession of drugs along with Kelly Rudy, Christopher, and Barbara Ridgeway.

If you notice any suspicious behavior, CCSO encourages you to submit anonymous tips through the CCSO mobile app.

