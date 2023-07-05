Watch Now
1 injured in Port Charlotte shooting

Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 05, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said one person was injured in a Port Charlotte shooting Wednesday.

CCSO responded to a call involving gunshots in the area of Corinne Avenue this afternoon.

The victim was hospitalized and is being treated for his injuries.

This was the result of a dispute between two male neighbors, police confirmed. It is an isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the public.

CCSO says all parties have been accounted for and the scene is now secure.

