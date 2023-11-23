CCSO investigates house fire on Thanksgiving morning

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died and three others are injured after a fire broke out east of Kings Highway.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a house fire in Punta Gorda early Thursday morning.

CCSO says the fire happened around 12:30 at 26380 Asuncion Dr, east of Kings Highway

According to the Sheriff's Office when deputies arrived they made contact with three residents who appeared to have had an altercation taken place inside the house.

CCSO says the residents are being treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.

According to CCSO when first responders entered the residence they discovered another body. It is alleged that the deceased was the one who started the fire and was the aggressor.

CCOS is investigating the cause of the fire and the incidents that took place on Thanksgiving morning.