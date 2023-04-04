CCSO & FBI arrest Port Charlotte resident on 15 counts of child pornography

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Task Force with an investigation and arrest of Kayvon A. McGuinness

After receiving an online tip, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), and FBI Task Force launched an investigation.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

As a result, a CCSO Detective was able to establish probable cause and obtain a search want on Tuesday morning.

McGuinness was located at 3322 Easy Street, cooperated, and was taken into custody. He now faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

CCSO says this is still an active investigation with additional charges pending.