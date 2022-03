CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, there is a brush fire on the street of Allensworth that is reportedly

42 acres, 60 percent contained along with minor home damage.

The home damage from the brush fire is reportedly a lost shed, a cracked window, damage to the pool cage, and 2 homes vinyl fences that have melted.

According to CCSO evacuations are necessary.

More updates will be released as soon as they come in.