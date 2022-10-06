CCSO: Deputy stabbed by boy behind Lakehouse Kitchen and Grill

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Bill Prummell said a deputy who was patrolling the closed businesses around Babcock Ranch community was stabbed by a juvenile suspect.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday when the deputy approached the suspect behind the Lakehouse Kitchen and Grill.

Investigators say the boy was wearing gloves and carrying a backpack, and a hammer.

While the deputy was investigating and stopped him for violating curfew and prowling around the business the suspect tried to run.

The sheriff says the deputy grabbed the suspect and they scuffled at this time the boy pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the deputy six times.

He says the deputy was able to call for help and the sheriff says due to the number of deputies in the area due to the disaster they were able to get there quickly and arrest the suspect.

The deputy was airlifted to a local trauma center but is expected to recover.

Sheriff Prummell did say he was able to speak with the injured deputy and none of the wounds appear to be life-threatening.