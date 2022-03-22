CCSO: 'Commotion' foils escape attempt by Port Charlotte burglary suspect

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives say a burglary suspect tried to escape through the ceiling of an interview room on Monday in what they say was a failed attempt.

29-year-old Terence Meehan was arrested Monday after deputies say a Port Charlotte homeowner reported Meehan pacing on their lanai a day after stealing cash from a child’s bedroom from their home on Abrade Avenue.

Neighbors told deputies they spotted him hours later near Goldcoast Avenue. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter to search for the suspect. Investigators say Meehan was found hiding between a garage and an RV in the neighborhood.

Meehan was arrested and was taken in for questioning.

Detectives say they heard a ‘commotion’ and went into the room to find the man hanging from the ceiling trying to escape custody.

Terrence Meehan faces the following charges: