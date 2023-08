CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has arrested 37 people following a months-long operation.

CCSO says every individual arrested during the operation faces charges including trafficking, possession, sale, and delivery.

CCSO seized the following:



Methamphetamine – 181 grams

Fentanyl – 29.88 grams

Cocaine – 79.1 grams

Marijuana – 61.6 grams

Suboxone – 5 strips

Hydromorphone – 8 pills

Alprazolam – 1 pill

