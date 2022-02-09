CCSO: 21-year-old arrestee dies of suspected overdose

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is dead after being arrested on Monday.

Charlotte County Sheriff says during the intake process at the jail the man showed signs of medical distress.

Officials say Tener notified jail staff that he had used Methamphetamine prior to being taken into custody. Jail medical staff was alerted and Tener was taken to the hospital where he later died of a suspected overdose.

Deputies say they were called out to a disturbance on Mark Twain Lane in Rotonda West. Christopher Tener was arrested on Charlotte and Sarasota County warrants for violation of probation, willful fleeing to elude, and tampering with an electronic device.

The death is under investigation.