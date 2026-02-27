BREAKING NEWS: Brush fire forcing evacuations in Gulf Cove in Charlotte County

UPDATE 3:18 p.m.:

The Florida Forest Service said the fire has grown to 45 acres.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Evacuations are underway in the Gulf Cove area due to a brush fire spreading quickly.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, anyone who lives between Jennings Boulevard and Gillot Boulevard near Gisinger Boulevard should leave now.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is roughly 20 acres and is moving fast.

Helicopters with the sheriff's office and the Forest Service are in the area dropping water.

Visibility is also low due to smoke.

Fox 4 has a crew on the way. This is a developing story.