Boil water notice issued for parts of Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Punta Gorda.
The notice impacts Tripoli Blvd. from Monaco Dr. to Paola Dr.
As a precaution, residents should boil water used for food, beverages or direct consumption directly for at least one minute.
You can also use bottled water, or disinfect water by putting eight drops (1/4 teaspoon) of unscented bleach in each gallon of water. You must let it stand for 30 minutes.
General Instructions:
- Shut off and don’t use water spigots with special filters on kitchen sink or refrigerator.
- Ice makers with a piped water source should be turned off until the boil notice is lifted. Discard any ice made during or just after the boil notification. Use bagged ice instead.
- Alternative water sources – boiled/bottled/disinfected - should be used for:
- Coffee Machines
- Food Preparation
- Dental Care/Cleaning
- Hand washing multi-use utensils, glasses, or tableware in the sink by the wash, rinse, sanitize method is acceptable. To sanitize, pour boiling water over dishes after rinsing, or pour water mixed with unscented bleach (1 ½ teaspoons per gallon of water) over dishes.
- Using the dishwasher is fine if using the HOT rinse.
- Wash countertops and food equipment with the sanitize method listed above.
- Showering is allowed – recommended over bathing. Avoid consuming any water.