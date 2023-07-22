Boil water notice issued for parts of Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Punta Gorda.

The notice impacts Tripoli Blvd. from Monaco Dr. to Paola Dr.

As a precaution, residents should boil water used for food, beverages or direct consumption directly for at least one minute.

You can also use bottled water, or disinfect water by putting eight drops (1/4 teaspoon) of unscented bleach in each gallon of water. You must let it stand for 30 minutes.

