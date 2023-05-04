Boil water advisory in affect for Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice is in effect at numerous addresses in Punta Gorda.

The boil water advisory is due to a water main break.

The locations in effect are:



27801 Bermont Road

27800 Bermont Road

27810 Bermont Road

5527 Maze

5526 Maze

5517 Wilson Dr.

Sunset Blvd (from Bermont Rd to 500 Sunset)

Fairway Drive South Sailfish Lane

Sailfish Court and Papaya.

A bacteriological analysis of samples obtained from the water system has shown possible contamination.

As a precaution, the city is advising all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled for one minute, or to use an alternative bottled water source for up to three days.

For additional information, please call the City of Punta Gorda Utility Department at 941-575-3339 or 941-575-5088.