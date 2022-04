PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte Harbor Water Association issued a boil order for customers Tuesday after a water main break.

The break caused water pressure to drop below regulations.

People are advised that water used for drinking, cooking, ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes must be boiled before using.

This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until further notice.

If you have questions call Charlotte Harbor Water at 941-625-2288