Body found in Charlotte Harbor near U.S. 41 Bridge

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed a body was found in the Charlotte Harbor near the base of the U.S. 41 Bridge.

CCSO was notified of the incident around 1:54 p.m. by a community member who was traveling in the area.

The body has not yet been identified and no cause of death is known. It is also unclear how long the body had been in the water before being found.

The victim appears to be a white male.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-2102