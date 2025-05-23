Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

BODY FOUND: Charlotte County deputies, Cape Coral police launch investigation

Charlotte County Deputies investigate dead body
FOX 4
Charlotte County Deputies and Cape Coral police start joint investigation after dead body is found
Charlotte County Deputies investigate dead body
Posted
and last updated

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Cape Coral Police Department have launched a joint investigation after a body was discovered in Charlotte County Friday.

Currently, Cape Coral Police are actively investigating a missing persons case involving 58-year-old Brenda Corbin.

brenda corbin.jpg

Corbin was last seen on May 19th near Southeast 18th Avenue in Cape Coral.

The agencies, along with the Medical Examiner's Office, are working to identify the body.

The investigation is currently ongoing.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.