BODY FOUND: Charlotte County deputies, Cape Coral police launch investigation

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Cape Coral Police Department have launched a joint investigation after a body was discovered in Charlotte County Friday.

Currently, Cape Coral Police are actively investigating a missing persons case involving 58-year-old Brenda Corbin.

Cape Coral Police Department

Corbin was last seen on May 19th near Southeast 18th Avenue in Cape Coral.

The agencies, along with the Medical Examiner's Office, are working to identify the body.

The investigation is currently ongoing.



