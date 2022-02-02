Watch
Body discovered in Port Charlotte community

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:58 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 12:03:46-05

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies confirm they are investigating the discovery of an as-yet-unidentified body.

According to investigators, a maintenance crew working Wednesday morning in the Maria Manor condominium community off Tamiami Trail noticed a foul odor.

After walking the area, workers discovered the body behind the community entrance wall.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the body is that of a white male and that all community members are accounted for.

Major Crimes and forensics units are on the scene as the investigation continues.

