PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Crews from Seatow began the removal of one of the boats in the water next to Gilchrist Park this week in Punta Gorda.

The boat was damaged by Hurricane Ian in September.

Officials say a portion of the Harborwalk is closed while the crews work on the removal.

While originally scheduled to work Tuesday through Thursday, the April 30 storm caused a delay so the efforts didn’t begin until Wednesday.