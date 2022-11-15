Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Bicyclist killed on Prineville St. by unidentified hit-and-run driver

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 5:10 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 05:10:10-05

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is seeking tips in a Monday night hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Prineville Street and Paulson Drive.

According to the FHP narrative, an unidentified vehicle was traveling north on Prineville approaching Hineline Avenue when it struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident who may be able to help describe the suspect vehicle is asked to contact FHP immediately.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM