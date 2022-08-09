Back to School: Health and COVID requirements as students return to class

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, with the start of school just days away, and the pandemic still in the background, we are examining what Covid protocols and health requirements will greet children in the classroom.

“One of the documents parents will have to opt-in on… is the health form,” said Jeff Spiro, the Chief Academic Officer for the Lee County School District.

A state requirement Spiro said needs to be filled out if district parents want their students to receive clinic services.

A shared requirement by the Collier County School District, and can be accessed through each district's online parent portal (Lee, Collier).

Charlotte County School District also pushing its online portal this year where online it says parents can fill out their student's health consent forms.

In Lee County, Health Services Director for the school district, Wally Cologne reminded parents it's a voluntary form.

“It's really important that they fill these forms out because that way they are either opting-in for health services or opting out, so they totally have the right to let us know what they want to do and which directions they want to take,” said Cologne.

As for Covid-19 health guidelines, this year Lee County Schools said students who receive a positive Covid test need to isolate for five days or receive a negative Covid test.

Both Charlotte and Collier school districts also follow the five-day isolation rule handed down by the Florida Department of Health.

Lee, Collier, and Charlotte school districts are reminding parents that face masks are not mandatory,

but routine cleanings of classrooms and high-traffic areas will continue for this school year.

