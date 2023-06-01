Babcock Ranch unveils new sustainability efforts as Hurricane Season begins

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The story of Hurricane Ian is a little different in Babcock Ranch than in other parts of southwest Florida.

There was little to no damage during the storm, in fact, the people who live in Babcock Ranch never lost power.

The town credits its innovative designs of sustainability features, and its focus on preparation.

To kick off the Hurricane Season of 2023 the community at Babcock Ranch is unveiling details on its new efforts that include:

● Smart Pond Technology which is a remote water level management to help reduce flood risk.

● Expanded Storm Shelter which is upgraded with a powerful generator for uninterrupted emergency power.

● Enhanced Power Resilience to establish a second substation for continuous power.

The unveiling will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be held at the Babcock Ranch discovery center.

The public will be able to tour the new facilities.