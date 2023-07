CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Due to significant changes to parking regulations at local boat ramps Fox 4 is watching out for you and helping you stay informed to avoid any unnecessary fines.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says parking a car in a designated trailer spot will be $40 fine.

CCSO says to park your vehicle in designated areas and avoid occupying trailer spots to allow fair access for all boaters.

Another $118 fine could be awarded if a vehicle is spotted parking on the grass.