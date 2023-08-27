As Idalia approaches, Charlotte County Schools "open as usual" for Monday

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — School is on for Monday.

That is the message for families in the Charlotte County Public School District. As the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression 10 into Tropical Storm Idalia late Sunday morning, CCPS Superintendent Mark Vianello sent this message out at 1 p.m. Sunday.

"Charlotte County Public Schools continues to work in collaboration with the Charlotte County Emergency Operation Center to closely monitor the approach of Tropical Storm Idalia. The storm is forecasted to become a hurricane upon landfall and although Charlotte County is not currently in the cone of uncertainty, the chances of tropical force winds impacting Charlotte County are increasing due to expected intensity.

Charlotte County Schools will be open as usual tomorrow. Again, there are no cancellations for Monday, August 28. We will make any announcements about school closings or activity cancellations via our parent-connect phone system and by placing the information on our district website if they should occur. In addition, Charlotte County Schools will notify local news media of any cancellations.

We will provide updates to keep you as informed as possible. Please stay safe and prepared, and thank you for your support of Charlotte County Public Schools."

On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 counties, including four in the FOX 4 viewing area: Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota.

