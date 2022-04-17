Deputies investigate disturbance at Englewood Motel 6

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of an investigation in reference to a past disturbance at Motel 6 in Englewood and the disappearance of an occupant.

According to CCSO, the investigation was initiated after housekeeping entered the room to clean up; the room looked to be abandoned.

CCSO says that witnesses heard a verbal disturbance early Sunday morning. Video footage does reveal that an altercation did occur and the people who were involved in this altercation left.

According to the report, detectives are currently looking for the parties involved. CCSO says there is no concern to the public.