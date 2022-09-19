Body of apparent shooting victim found dumped near Charlotte/Lee line

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body.

The body of a 49-year-old man was found Monday morning in a wooded area off U.S. 41, "just over the Lee County line," according to the official sheriff's office blog.

The body was found with multiple gunshot wounds. An official cause of death has not been announced, pending autopsy results.

There is no danger to the public in what is being described as "an isolated incident," authorities say. Charlotte County's Major Crimes Unit is spearheading the investigation.

If you have information that may help investigators, you are asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.