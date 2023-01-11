APP tournament opens first day in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FLA. — The first day of the APP pickleball tournament is underway.

It’s very well known here in the state of Florida.

And one of the fastest growing sports in America.

And Wednesday's APP tournament marks the first of many to come.

And it’s even bringing in some big names, top 10 ranked Andrei Daescu.

“It means a lot to me. I know how hard it was to make that transition from tennis to pickleball," said Daescu. "There’s quite a few tennis pros who are trying to make that transition. It’s very exciting that I get to compete again. Pickleball gave me that chance to do it. I’m very thankful for it.”

And Many players, like Jeff Grover, started playing once they retired.

And for the past 4 years, he’s worked hard and fallen in love with the game.

“It’s a steep learning curve," said Grover. "Everyone that plays, they get pretty good very fast and I think that’s one of the attractions of the games.”

As tournaments continue to make their way back to southwest Florida, residents like Maggie Camuti from Naples, are proud of the quick response they’ve seen in welcoming these events back home since hurricane Ian.

“If you just look out at the facility, fema and everybody just did an outstanding job to get ready for the tournament," said Camuti. "And APP was amazing at making that all happen.”

Hopefully a sign of things to come.