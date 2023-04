CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The 22nd Annual Charlotte County Boat Show is happening this weekend, through Sunday, April 16.

Held at the Charlotte County Fair Grounds, this event features hundreds of boats from all the major dealers, plus marine accessories and services.

Guests can also visit different booths to learn fishing tips and tricks.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 16 and under.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.