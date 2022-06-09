Alligator surprises evidence tech in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — An alligator, measuring 6 feet 4 inches, managed to climb a 10-foot fence and go into an impound lot on Thursday afternoon.

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office evidence tech saw the gator’s foot under a door and, luckily, recognized that it was an alligator.

According to FWC, alligators’ mating season is usually in May and June. That means that, during these months, people might find alligators in bizarre spots as they move to different bodies of water to reproduce.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that it’s illegal to taunt, feed or capture alligators.