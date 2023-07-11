Allegiant offers new flights starting in November 2023

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Allegiant announced a new nonstop route from Punta Gorda to Bangor, Maine later this fall.

The route is launching on November 16, 2023, and will offer one-way fares on the new route as low as $70.

“We’re excited that Allegiant will be connecting thousands of Southwest Floridians to Bangor, Maine with new nonstop flights,” said James W. Parish, Punta Gorda Airport’s CEO.

Allegiant’s full network expansion announced Tuesday includes nine additional cities.

The new nonstop routes include:

The new routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida include:



Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport beginning Nov. 16, 2023

Cedar Rapids, Iowa via Eastern Iowa Airport beginning Nov. 17, 2023

The new route to Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida includes:

Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport beginning Nov.17, 2023

The new route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona includes:

Portland, Oregon via Portland International Airport beginning Nov. 17, 2023

The new route to Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida includes: