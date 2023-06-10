Aggravated battery investigation at Port Charlotte super market

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated battery incident that happened at a Port Charlotte super market Friday.

According to CCSO, the incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the Milan Super Market on Tamiami Trail.

The suspect, a tall, thin Black male, left the scene in a silver Toyota Highlander. He has not yet been identified.

CCSO also said the victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing; however, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.