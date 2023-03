CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Florida Highway Patrol was conducting a traffic homicide investigation on I-75 when a vehicle drove through the crime scene.

According to FHP a sedan collided with a marked FHP patrol car and fled the scene.

The car was stopped a short time later and the driver was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence.

The driver was identified as Guy Spennato and has been booked into the Charlotte County jail.