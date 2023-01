CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle crash on U.S. 41 left one dead and five others injured.

The crash happened today when a pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. 41, while the second and third vehicles were traveling north on U.S. 41. The driver of the first vehicle lost control and collided with vehicle two. After the collision, the second vehicle traveled into the right lane and hit vehicle three.

One passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.