A Port Charlotte man facing sexual abuse charges took his own life when deputies tried to arrest him

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Late Thursday night the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced a Port Charlotte man facing sexual abuse charges took his own life when deputies arrived to arrest him.

On Monday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call reporting the sexual assault of a 16-year-old female by a 49-year-old male.

The sheriff's office says it was allegedly happening for seven years.

The CCSO Major Crimes Unit responded and began an investigation into the suspect, 49 year old, Eberto Calzada.

CCSO said in a press release, during the investigation, evidence was obtained, along with the female’s detailed statement, it resulted in probable cause for Calzada’s arrest.

On Thursday, CCSO announced their Major Crimes detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Eberto Calzada for the charge of Sexual Battery for a person over 12 by Familial or Custodian.

The sheriff's office said When deputies attempted to serve that arrest warrant around 9pm on Thursday, Calzada took his own life by a single gunshot wound to the head.

“While this is certainly not the outcome we wanted, at least this young woman no longer has to live in fear of this individual. I will keep my personal feelings about his despicable actions to myself and instead offer my condolences to the people who cared about him. Thank you to the Major Crimes Unit for your efforts to bring him to justice, though he was too cowardly to face it.” Sheriff Bill Prummell