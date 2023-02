CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Public Safety responded to a brush fire off Toledo Blade.

The fire was between U.S. 41 and El Jobean Road. No homes were in danger but Toledo Blade is closing the westbound traffic lane.

Authorities say there were no injuries and about five acres were burned. Crews are still on the scene hitting hotspots.

The Charlotte County Public Safety wants to remind residents to be careful of open flames as we head into the dry season.