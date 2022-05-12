A 74-year-old North Port Woman found dead in a septic tank

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police confirm a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank on Tuesday.

Officers say that it appears to be a tragic accident and that she fell in.

According to North Port Police, a septic company came out a year ago and told her she needed to replace the tank due to lids on septic tanks often deteriorating over the years.

The woman never did get the tank replaced.

As she was watering her flowers, it appears that she stepped where she did not see the septic tank lid and fell in. The exact way and angles of how she fell in are currently being determined by officials.

As of right now, North Port Police say this is not a suspicious death and appears to be a tragic accident.

