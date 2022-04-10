Watch
9 people involved in a 'serious' Charlotte County crash

Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 10, 2022
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A serious vehicle accident involving nine people took place on State Route 31 South of Bermont Road.

The accident reportedly happened around 9:41 AM on Saturday. One patient had to be taken out of the vehicle and two adult patients were airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center. The ambulance reportedly took the other adult and five of the other children to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Only one child was reportedly not injured.

According to the report State Road, 31 was closed off on both sides so that the helicopter could land.

Charlotte County Public Safety releases pictures from crash on State Route 31 Saturday morning

