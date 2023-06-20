8 arrested in Punta Gorda narcotics operation

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Punta Gorda Police Department made eight narcotics arrest as part of Operation "Crackdown" Tuesday.

Investigation found that a residence on Fitzhugh Ave. was a hub for illegal narcotics activity. Multiple subjects were connected to the address, many of whom were distributing narcotics near the Punta Gorda Recreation Center and South County Park.

The primary suspect, Joevan Federick, was found in the home with crack cocaine in his possession. He was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seven additional suspects were arrested. They face various charges, including sale and possession of cocaine.