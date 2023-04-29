7-year-old double amputee races four-wheeler in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Five years ago, 7-year-old Colton Lawson had both his legs amputated after a tractor accident left him seriously injured.

Colton was riding with his dad at their home in Myakka City when he slipped off and got caught under the tractor. After six surgeries, Colton returned home to his parents and older sister.

Today, Colton competed in a Charlotte County four-wheeler race where members of Aeromed, who saved Colton after his accident, were in attendance.

He started racing in October and has excelled at the sport. He is expected to finish the season in first place overall.