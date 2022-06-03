7 out of 8 Charlotte County businesses pass alcohol sales compliance checks

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On May 27, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Unit team conducted alcohol sales compliance checks on eight different commercial businesses. The team only found one to be non-compliant.

The seven businesses that the team found compliant were:

Tom’s Mini Mart (618 Cooper St. Punta Gorda, FL)

Circle K (6220 Marlympia Way Punta Gorda, FL)

Circle K (6117 Duncan Rd. Punta Gorda, FL)

Circle K (5169 Duncan Rd. Punta Gorda, FL)

USA Grocery (2390 Duncan Rd. Punta Gorda, FL)

Chevron (4968 Tamiami Tr. Port Charlotte, FL)

Lucky Marathon (4276 Tamiami Tr. Port Charlotte, FL)

The only business found not in compliance was Gulf Station (3666 Tamiami Tr. Port Charlotte, FL) for selling tobacco to a minor.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the goal of these checks is to restrict the sale of alcohol products to minors.

Sheriff Bill Prummell said that it is the responsibility for every Charlotte County business to check identification for every sale.

“My deputies do these checks periodically to make sure that the law is followed and to protect our kids,” Sheriff Prummell said. “If members of the community observe a business selling to a minor, we ask that they let us know so we can make sure it is addressed appropriately.”