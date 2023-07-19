Watch Now
67-year-old sentenced to prison for sexual battery and molestation

COUNTY PRISONS
FILE - Officers walking the halls of a prison. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 10:54:05-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Charlotte County resident has been found guilty of crimes against children and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Talmadge Jacobs was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 70 years of sex offender probation.

Jacobs was arrested back in 2022 following an investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office after claims were made against Jacobs involving the sexual battery of two child victims.

The States Attorney's Office says Jacobs was sentenced for three counts of attempted sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age and one count for Lewd or Lascivious molestation.

Jacobs will also now be a designated sex offender.

