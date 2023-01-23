Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

4.5 million cubic yards worth of debris collected by the Charlotte County Emergency Management

charlotte county emergency managment.jpeg
Charlotte County Emergency Management
charlotte county emergency managment.jpeg
Posted at 8:48 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 20:48:08-05

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Emergency Management has removed 4.5 million cubic yards of storm debris. With over 92,000 loads since the collection began, the CCEM estimates all debris will be collected by March 2023.

Temporary drop-off locations for storm debris, are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday at Placida West Boat Ramp.

Mini-transfer facilities are open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-5 p.m. at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd. in Port Charlotte, and 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood.

For more information, call the Charlotte County call center at 941-833-4000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM