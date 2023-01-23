4.5 million cubic yards worth of debris collected by the Charlotte County Emergency Management

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Emergency Management has removed 4.5 million cubic yards of storm debris. With over 92,000 loads since the collection began, the CCEM estimates all debris will be collected by March 2023.

Temporary drop-off locations for storm debris, are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday at Placida West Boat Ramp.

Mini-transfer facilities are open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-5 p.m. at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd. in Port Charlotte, and 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood.

For more information, call the Charlotte County call center at 941-833-4000.