3 suspects arrested after 10 guns, various narcotics found

Posted at 4:43 PM, Jul 07, 2022
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office searched the home at 351 Paramaribo Street and seized various firearms and narcotics.

While searching the home, detectives found fentanyl, heroin, methadone, and alprazolam pills, MDMA, large amounts of THC, thousands of grams of Cannabis gummies, and 10 firearms that including high powered rifles and handguns in the home.

Detectives also found vacuumed seal baggies, scales, and shipping labels to send the narcotics to.

“The sale of narcotics of any kind will not be tolerated in Charlotte County and I guarantee that you will be held accountable for it,”
Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Three individuals, Lisa Rivera, Christian A. Rivera, and Angel M. Pagan were arrested and sent to Charlotte County Jail.

