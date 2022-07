PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was transported to a hospital with critical injuries after a golf cart turned onto its side while driving.

On Friday morning, the driver, a 14-year-old girl, was driving the golf cart on Alamo Avenue coming up to Embry Street.

The golf cart turned onto its right side and stopped in the intersection of Alamo and Embry.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.