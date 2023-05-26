Watch Now
$14,000 plus in roofing materials stolen in Englewood

Deputies attempt to identify the driver of this truck for questioning.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 26, 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating construction theft.

According to CCSO, more than $14,000.00 worth of roofing material was stolen from the parking lot of a condo association in Englewood on Monday morning.

The truck in the video is described as a dark-colored Dodge Ram.

Deputies are attempting to identify the driver of this truck for questioning.

They say at this time, they are not considered a suspect.

If you have any information please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.

