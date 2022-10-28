Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

1 in custody following 'domestic' homicide in Englewood

ccsodomestic.jpeg
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office | Twitter
ccsodomestic.jpeg
Posted at 9:15 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 09:28:41-04

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Charlotte County investigators confirm one person is in custody following what they are calling a "domestic homicide."

A photo posted by the department Friday morning shows crime scene tape surrounding the entrance to a home and at least one Major Crimes Unit vehicle on-scene.

The department's tweet says the incident took place at a home on Eleventh Street in Englewood.

There is no danger to the public, officials say. More information is expected shortly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM