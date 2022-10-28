1 in custody following 'domestic' homicide in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Charlotte County investigators confirm one person is in custody following what they are calling a "domestic homicide."
A photo posted by the department Friday morning shows crime scene tape surrounding the entrance to a home and at least one Major Crimes Unit vehicle on-scene.
The department's tweet says the incident took place at a home on Eleventh Street in Englewood.
There is no danger to the public, officials say. More information is expected shortly.
PIO is on scene at Michigan Ave. & Eleventh St. pic.twitter.com/442W8iMtSk