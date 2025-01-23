CHARGED: Lee County deputies share what led up to shooting at Alico Road Wawa

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's office has arrested a man accused of shooting at a gas station on Alico Road in Fort Myers last Friday.

The office posted on Facebook that a deputy heard the gunshot at the Wawa, and quickly headed to the scene.

As the deputy arrived, investigators say the suspect tried to get away in a car. Authorities report they stopped the car and arrested the suspect, Ryan Ditoro.

Deputies say they also found a gun in Ditoro's car.

The Violent Crimes Unit detectiveslearned that Ditoro and the victim were arguing that night.

Ditoro then got in his car and shot at the victim as he drove away, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was hospitalized.

Ditoro is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.