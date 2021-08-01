Boxers of the past are impacting our future

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Steven J Canton gym is home to the oldest boxing ring in the world and Florida boxer hall of fame. It’s also a place where kids between middle and high school can go to learn about boxing while also getting mentorship and learning life skills.

Professional athletes and local business leaders go to the Fort Myers gym to give inspirational speeches and volunteers help mentor the kids as they learn to love the sport of boxing.

Natheniel Cusuano is a teenage boxer in the mentoring program. He says the participating in boxing helps him stay on track.

“It’s teaching me more discipline, I’m more active in school, learning more and paying attention more,” He said.

Some of the boxers honored in the hall of fame were at the event to show support for the kids and help the gym raise money to keep the program free for everyone.

Mayor Kevin Anderson says as a former school resource officer, he understands the importance of offering kids programs like this one.

“We can’t invest enough in programs that give kids an alternative to poor decisions. Structured programs and especially programs that help with education and teaching discipline,” he said.

With the new school year coming up the gym is happy to offer this free program for the local youth.

If you are interested in donating or signing up, visit the gyms website for more information http://www.sjcboxing.com .

