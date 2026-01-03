Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple agencies respond to large Charlotte County brush fire

Florida Forest Service said the 150 acre fire is 95% contained
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple agencies battled a nearly 150 acre brush fire in Charlotte County on Friday afternoon.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS said it responded to a reported brush fire in the area of Neal Road and Graham Road. That is in northeast Charlotte County, about half an hour south of Arcadia.

Smoke from fire was visible at the Punta Gorda Airport, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS. The Florida Forest Service said the fire 95% contained.

There are no evacuations and no injuries, Charlotte County Fire and EMS said on Facebook.

No homes were damaged or threatened. Charlotte County Fire and EMS said the cause of the fire is not determined.

Windy conditions presented a challenge to firefighters.

"Crews encountered shifting winds as they worked, which required ongoing monitoring and adjustment of operations," Charlotte County Fire and EMS said.

The Florida Forest Service and DeSoto County Fire Rescue also responded.

